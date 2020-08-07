Scholarship fund created in honor of Shaw Airman who died in crash

A scholarship has been created to honor the life of First Lieutenant David Schmitz, a Shaw Air Force Base pilot who died last Tuesday while training.

According to his obituary, the Lt. David Schmitz Scholarship Foundation was created to support young men and women as they overcome obstacles in pursuit of a career in aviation.

Those close to Lt. Schmitz said he had a passion for flying at a young age and earned his pilot's license at 17-years-old.

Those close to him say knowing him was knowing a young man with an infectious laugh, smile and positive attitude.

He was born in Santa Barbara, California and died at 32-years-old leaving behind his wife Valerie and their dog.