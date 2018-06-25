It doesn't matter what you order from school cafeteria worker Debra Davis. Every meal comes with a sweetie pie.

Auntie Debra, as she's known at Hoover High School, doles out a heaping helping of hospitality every lunch hour. It's just her first course of kindness.

Debra Davis works at Hoover High School in California.

After lunch, Debra drives her '76 Chevy Malibu all over San Diego, looking for hungry homeless people. Debra says never met a homeless person who wasn't starving for her home cooking. On one day, she served more than 50 multi-course meals, all at her own expense.

In order to keep up her mission, she's spending money she doesn't have.

"But you don't understand the joy that I get from feeding people," she says.

After school, Debra drives around, finding people who need a meal to eat.

Because Debra is so selfless, recently the school district invited her down to the auto shop to surprise her with friends and family, as well as some better wheels to deliver those meals. A 2014 Mazda 3 was refurbished by the auto body class, but to Debra, it was like mint.

"I'm not used to a new car, y'all," she said.

She was so flabbergasted, she didn't even know where to start.

We asked her what it means -- that the faculty, staff and kids all wanted her to have that gift.

Debra Davis with her new car.

"That I'm making a difference in their lives, you know," she said.

"I was looking for my reward in heaven and y'all gave me a little bit here on Earth," she said.

Heaven on Earth, for a woman with an insatiable need to feed.

