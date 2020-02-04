COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Soda City Certified (SCC) app is letting users see what local Columbia restaurants are open and operating during the coronavirus.

According to a release, the mobile application was originally designed to help residents and visitors see the Capitol City, but because of recent changes due to the coronavirus, it now includes food trucks along with local restaurants.

Restaurants, caterers, and food truck operators can participate if the are in the following areas: Downtown Columbia, Forest Acres, West Columbia, Cayce, Harbison, Chapin, Northeast Columbia, Southeast Columbia, Lexington, Blythewood, Elgin, Irmo, St. Andrews, and Pontiac.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support of local restaurants that are committed to servicing the Soda City during these unprecedented times,” said Khali Gallman, Soda City Certified™ app creator. “We understand that people are still in need of food and have limitations of getting to and from restaurants and grocery stores. App users gain real-time information about the hours of operation, curbside or delivery service, specials and discounts, and out of stock items. Keeping users informed while supporting the longevity of food establishments are our goals.”

Soda City

The app is available free on Apple iTunes and Google Play for smartphone users.

If a restaurant or food operator would like to add their information, click here.

Users can see the list of restaurants here.