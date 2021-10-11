USC graduate describes 'traumatic' scene at Astroworld Festival

Despite the chaos, he says there's blame to go around.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A day of excitement, turned to one of terror as rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival became deadly.

Among the crowd of thousands was Marquis Wideman.

He joined others pointing their phone toward the concert stage, hoping to capture the moment one of his favorite artists performed.

That moment quickly soured.

“It was getting bad to the point where I was seeing like people get trampled and what not like right in front of me," Wideman said.

The University of South Carolina graduate and his friends tried to move further away from the stage for a clearer space.

"I remember like seeing a body, or a pile of bodies like on the ground," Wideman said. "We were literally trying to tell people like to get out of our way. We’re trying to get out of the situation. We’re trying to like, you know, leave this area. And, it’s almost like nobody was trying to allow us to get through.”

On their route he said, "one girl, she was like, literally like, shielding her face, screaming at the top of her lungs, telling people not to step on her.”

This was his second time seeing the Grammy-nominated artist in concert.

"I have not personally experienced anything like this from his show," Wideman said.

But, even earlier in the day, as other performers took stage, he said there was cause for concern.

“People were like passing out. People were like fainting... throwing stuff," Wideman said. "The best way I can put it is really chaos.”

By the end of the festival, hundreds were injured with at least eight losing their lives.

Wideman said it was traumatic.

"100 percent," Wideman said. "I get a phone call from my dad. The first thing he says when he gets on the phone is thank God. I’m so glad you’re safe.”

Still, he doesn't blame Scott.

“I feel like he shares responsibility, but I wouldn’t say he’s 100 percent at fault for it," Wideman said. "I don’t think security was enforced enough. I don’t think there was enough medical staff.”

He said, he's still a fan and would see Scott live again. Just probably not in Houston.

"Astroworld festival," Wideman said. "Hesitant to go to something like that.”