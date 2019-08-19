SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — In the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Tx and Dayton, OH, a South Carolina pastor says she's hoping to help decrease gun violence by buying unwanted firearms.

Hillary Taylor is the pastor at Bethany and Zoar United Methodist Churches in Saluda. She says stories of people suffering from depression, mental illness and thoughts of suicide inspired her to start the initiative.

"The stories as a pastor that I receive that often haunt families the most are related to suicide," Taylor said. "So, I've been thinking and praying about how we can put our thoughts and prayers into action."

So, she started a fundraiser on Facebook to help repurchase unwanted firearms from vulnerable adults or those who simply no longer want them around.

Voluntary Gun Buyback Program to Prevent Suicide Good morning, friends! A few updates as we enter our 2nd week of fundraising: 1) First, a HUGE thank you to all of you for supporting this project! My two churches and I are extremely humbled by all the shares and donations! Without you, this would not be possible!

"I myself am a hunter, and I certainly support the second amendment, but I also know that not everybody who has a gun wants one around or knows how to use one safely," Taylor said. "If they want to turn them over, we want to offer a space to do that safely and in a way that's incentivized too."

After the guns are purchased, she says they'll be transformed into gardening tools or art for the Saluda community.

"I want to make people aware that the church cares and the church is present and we want people to get access to mental health resources," Taylor said, "...and that will also be a part of this gun buyback program as well."

Taylor's gun buyback program will take place Saturday, September 7. The location has not yet been announced.