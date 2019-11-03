CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry is putting his money where his mouth (and actions) are.

Last week, Curry and Under Armour unveiled the new Curry 6 United We Win sneaker, which was designed by 9-year-old Riley Morrison. Morrison wrote Curry a few months back saying she wanted a pair of his signature shoes but was disappointed to learn they didn't make them for girls. Curry wrote her back, saying he'd make things right.

Fast forward to International Women's Day, when Curry debuted the shoe alongside Morrison. Now, he's taking an extra step for helping young girls better their lives.

Curry said he felt uncomfortable profiting from the shoe, so he went to Under Armour with a proposal to use it for something good. As a result, the Stephen & Ayesha Curry Family Foundation announced a new scholarship for girls in the San Francisco Bay area.

The $30,000 scholarship will go to college-bound girls who plan to major in a STEM-related field. The first scholarship was awarded to Vivian Wu, who has a 4.2 grade point average and completed more than 300 hours of community service.

