ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "Amazing Grace" was the theme as students, faculty and local officials gathered together at South Carolina State University Friday to commemorate the Orangeburg Massacre.

Students from past and present were part of the service to honor the three lives lost, and the 28 injured over 50 years ago.

William Hines is a former professor at the university and describes what it was like back on campus in the late 60s.

Hines, who was active on campus at the time says, “So there was student activism and in the 1967-68 school year that student activism continued.” He goes on to say, “Students were more upset about the beating of students that took place on the 6th of February that they were about exclusionary policies at the bowling alley and that set off more protest that led to February 7th and 8th on the campus by un- armed students who were protesting what had prevailed in this community.“

While seeing students come together during the ceremony encouraged Hines, he still thinks we as a country have a long way to go.

Hines says, “Regrettably not enough progress has been made. Students were shot unarmed on this campus in 1968 and black people continue to be shot by people who are representing law enforcement and it makes you wonder how much progress has enough progress been made and clearly the answer is no.”

The former professor goes on to say, “We have to remember what has happened in the past we can’t sweep those events under the rug and we just remember sacrifices that people have made.”

In the coming days more events will take place on South Carolina’s State University’s campus to commemorate Black History Month.