SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — For Kristen and John Berlin and their two kids, it was a welcome break from their day-to-day grind with the quarantine in effect. They welcomed the chance Wednesday to get the kids outside and have something to look forward to.

What they were waiting on was the Summerfield Fire Department's Easter parade. Chief Chris Johnson said it best, "When our Easter parade and celebration got canceled, we got together and said, 'Well, we have all this candy why don't we get the trucks lined up along with the Easter bunny and make our own parade through the neighborhoods of Summerfield and throw out candy.'"

So that's what they did. Not once or twice, but several times over the past week they have picked neighborhoods to drive their parade through.

The kids and families lined up and even held signs and cheered as the trucks moved by.

It's a great example of how first responders are always coming through for us. Sometimes, in ways we never would've thought of. In a way, they are still saving our lives on a different level.

