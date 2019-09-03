SUMTER, S.C. — A woman in Sumter celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday.

Her name is Mary Cunningham and she says she's still active, healthy and full of life.

"I'm just a regular old gal who was born with the right genes," Cunningham said. "I don't have any health problems at all. I don't take any kind of pain medicine; I just don't need it. I don't go to the doctor much either. In fact, whenever they want to have a check up I say, 'I don't believe I need it.'"

She was born in Greenville, SC, where she met her husband Dr. Francis Cunningham at 16 and the two fell in love.

Her husband became a Methodist minister and the two traveled together to cities around the country as part of his service.

Her husband has passed away, but not before they had four daughters.

She now lives at The Covenant Place in Sumter where she's been for over 20 years, she even has a garden named in her honor.