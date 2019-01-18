GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As much as our pets might love playing outside, the winter cold and snow can be hard on them. It is important to make sure you are keeping your pet warm and safe during the winter months, while also letting them burn off their energy. Camp Bow Wow joined us in studio to share some tips on making sure your four legged family members are comfy in the cold.

Here are some things to keep in mind this winter when it comes to your pets and the cold.

Never let your dog off the leash in snow or ice. Dogs tend to lose their sense of smell in extremely cold weather, making it easier for them to get lost. Let your pup frolic in the snow, while still on the leash.

Wipe down your dog when it comes back in the house. It is common for dos to ingest ice melt salts from the ground by licking their paws after going back inside. Those ice melts can be toxic for your pet.

Never leave a dog in the car. It's cold out and you don't want your dog to freeze to death.

Keep fresh water available. Even though you might think your dog can just eat some snow for water, things inside the white stuff may be harmful to your pet. Make sure your dog is hydrated so they don't try to eat the snow.

Keep your pet's fur at full length. Like our winter coats, an animal's fur acts as an insulator from the cold. If your pet has short hair, you may even want to consider a jacket or sweater for them to wear while they are out in the cold.

But, that isn't everything you should know about having a pet during Michigan winters. Did you know animals can also get the winter blues? There are different ways to help keep your pet happy this season.

Use natural lighting when you can. Instead of just turning on lights, open the shades and let the sunlight in.

Consider taking your pup to a training class. This will get you both out of the house and engaged.

Purchase interactive toys. These toys can be mentally stimulating and offer a challenge for them.

Go outside. Even with the cold, it's a great way to get some exercise for your pup and it's a change of pace.

Have a puppy play date or consider adopting another dog. This will give your pet another animal to play with and keep them excited.

