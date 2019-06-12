LEXINGTON, S.C. — Jo Barnes is turning 90-years-old next week, and she still bowls a better game than most.

Barnes first started bowling in 1971 with her late husband, but she continues to bowl, even a week shy of 90-years. Her best game was a 235. She is part of a league that meets on Thursday mornings at JC's Bowling in Lexington called the Thursday Belles.

The all woman's league catches up on life and their families when they meet, but they also encourage one another while playing the game.

Liz Smith is on the Thursday Belles, and was one of the ladies on the league who helped set up the morning surprise for Barnes.

"She's an inspiration to all of us. To be bowling at 90? That's awesome. She's an avid bowler, beautiful spirit, beautiful woman," Smith said.

This Thursday morning, the league made the meeting extra special for Barnes, celebrating her ninth decade a little early with cake and a few surprise family members for Barnes.

"I feel wonderful, I just wish everybody could get it to 90. I feel good, I thank the Lord every day that I can get up and I can do what I do," Barnes said.

JC Williamson built the bowling alley in 1989. He has known Barnes for decades, and enjoys seeing the Belles on Thursday mornings.

"What you see is what you get. She is a normal person, she's easy to talk to, easy to get along with," Williamson said.

Deborah Ward is a cousin of Barnes, and also one of her partners. She's been on the league for about 11 years.

"She's just part of the family, she's outgoing, she's just got a great personality, she's encouraging, and a beautiful lady," Ward said.

Along with cake, Barnes' two daughters and one granddaughter came to surprise her at the alley.

"She is dedicated to whatever it is that she's interested in, she's really dedicated to, whether it be church, or her bowling group, or family," Kelly Rawl, her granddaughter said.

They all agreed she was feisty, too.

Barnes is a great-grandmother, and she still gets on her golf cart to drive to the garden, and makes sure everyone has a handmade quilt. She has also been known to teach the grandchildren how to play card games, including poker.

Poker is also a facet of Thursday mornings with the Belles. If they get a strike or a spare, they get another card during their game. The winner takes a few quarters, but they still play like the pot is big.

The league doesn't focus on winning though, they simply enjoy playing the game.

After the league sang happy birthday to Barnes, she got up and told them she loved them all and enjoyed bowling with them. She also said she hopes to be there when they turned 90.

Some remarked that she'd probably be there, too.