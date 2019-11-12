MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — What did you Google in 2019? The multinational technology company released its Year in Search report, which said the most trending searches were Disney+, Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle.

The report breaks down the items into categories too, like the most searched movie, songs, actors, diets, etc. From the viral sensation Baby Yoda to fashion searches like Camp style, the year's most popular searches have been made public. It illustrates what America and other countries want to know.

The search engine also gives insight into the past decade's trending searches. In 2007, How to kiss was the top "How to" search. Did you know planting was the top image search in 2011?

Here's a few top search lists from 2019:

Searches

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonia Brown Luke Perry Avengers: Endgame Game of Thrones iPhone 11 Jussie Smollett

News

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame cathedral Women's World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government Shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

People

Antonia Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly 21 Savage Lori Loughlin Jordyn Woods Bryce Harper Robert Kraft

Where is...?

Where is Sri Lanka Where is the Super Bowl this year Where is Area 51 Where is 21 Savage from Where is the hurricane now Where is Xur Where is Clemson football team from Where in Gonzaga University located Where is Stranger Things filmed Where is Pebble Beach golf course

Babies

Baby Yoda Baby Shark Royal Baby Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby Cardi B baby Trey Songz baby Andy Cohen baby Shawn Johnson baby Amy Schumer baby Hoda Kotb baby

What is...?

What is Area 51 What is VSCO girl What is momo What is boomer What is quid pro quo What is camp fashion What is Disney Plus What is Bird Box about What is Mandalorian What is Brexit

Songs

Old Town Road 7 Rings Shallow Sunflower Truth Hurts Lose You To Love Me Sicko Mode thank you, next Act Up Bury a Friend

Recipes

Sheperd's pie Chicken parmigiana Ham glaze Charoset Snickerdoodle cookies Chaffee chicken cacciatore Popeyes chicken sandwich Tater tot casserole King cake

What to know what more people Googled? Click here for the 2019 Year in Search report.

RELATED: Have you caught Baby Yoda fever?

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle's Longtime Girlfriend Lauren London Mourns His Death: 'I Am Completely Lost'