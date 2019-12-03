CONCORD, N.C. — A shocking slap at a sandwich shop in Concord is getting national attention.

The owner of a Subway franchise can be seen on video flipping out on the customer who said she was trying to get a refund.

"Get your hands off me," said Tina Richardson, the disgruntled customer.

It's now the slap heard across the Carolinas. Richardson said she left Subway in Concord with a bad taste in her mouth, but it wasn't because of the food she ate.

Richardson posted the video on her Facebook page, and it went viral. She said the owner of the restaurant smacked her phone away, hit her in the head, then threw the sandwich at her.

"The owner thinks it's OK to smack my phone away, smack me in the head and then throw the sandwich (that I was trying to get corrected by refund or store credit) at my head. What has this world come to," Richardson wrote.

The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times, shared on social media more than 22,000 times, and "liked" more than 5,000 times.

Subway sent out a statement responding to the incident:



Providing an excellent guest experience is important to us and our expectation is that everyone is treated with respect. The local team has reached out to the guest to apologize on behalf of the restaurant as this incident is inconsistent with the high standards Subway® restaurants requires of its Franchise Owners. The Franchise Owner expressed his regrets for how he handled the situation.

