A brand known for being "the best a man can get" is taking on issues tougher than whiskers these days with a digital ad campaign focused on putting an end to bullying and sexual harassment.

Gillette shared the ad on Twitter saying "Isn't it time to stop excusing bad behavior?" You can watch it here.

The 90-second spot encourages men to hold each other accountable and stop making excuses for bad behavior. It ends by saying the boys watching today are the men of tomorrow.

They're calling on every man in America to promote positive, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man. Gillette is also pledging to donate $3 million to organizations that help men become role models for the next generation.

Predictably, this ad has already proved to be polarizing. Many people are praising Gillette, calling the message inspiring. Just as many are telling the company to "shut up and sell razors" and that they'd never buy from them ever again.

Judging by some tweets I read, it seems some people think they are already the best that they can get.

Speaking of taking out the trash, have you seen this Marie Kondo business happening on Netflix? She seems to have everybody asking, "does this spark joy?"

Marie Kondo is bringing organized joy to many through Netflix series.

Netflix

What did we ever do without Marie Kondo and her tidy lifestyle? Both have been around a long time. She has a best-selling book but her new Netflix show is really inspiring great numbers of people to cut the clutter. The big winners besides these very organized people--thrift stores.

Many say they are now bulging at the seams with items people have decided they can live without.

I've tried her techniques on Twitter recently and I can tell you--I've eliminated a lot of useless garbage and it's made all the difference.

We asked on Twitter if you are rushing to reorganize in the new year and of those who responded, most of you said--nah--it's too much work.

Katelyn Ohashi does it again

UCLA Gymnastics

Finally, we are wrapping things up with a perfect 10. UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi earned a perfect score over the weekend with a routine that has since gone viral--racking up more than 20 million views. You can see every incredible move here. This is becoming a trend for Ohashi. She also had a perfect and viral performance last year.