What’s better than getting your package in the mail?
How about a cake that looks like one!
North Carolina photographer Emily McGuire was surprised with just that!
Her husband got her a cake that many would mistake for an actual Amazon delivery.
McGuire posted images of the cake of Facebook with the caption, “When you order a lot from Amazon...you get an Amazon box cake.”
According to USA Today, this isn’t the first time the couple got creative with cakes.
Just over a year ago, McGuire said she bought her husband, Mac, a cake designed like a can of Copenhagen dipping tobacco.
When asked how much the Amazon cake cost, Mac said it cost around $50.
The cake was purchased from Sweet Dreams Bakery.
