ORLANDO, Fla. —

“The Dark Forest is strictly forbidden to all students,” Albus Dumbledore famously said. Until now.

Universal Orlando just revealed more details about Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which will take guests directly into the legendary forest full of curious creatures and dark magic alongside the half-giant Hogwarts groundskeeper.

Previous: Universal Orlando's new Harry Potter ride has a name and theme

The park said guests will board magical motorbikes and ride the motorcycle or be in the adjacent sidecar. Riders will soar through an actual forest with more than 1,200 live trees. They'll also come face-to-face with majestic Centaurs, mischievous Cornish Pixies, Fluffy the three-headed dog and maybe a giant spider or two.

Universal Orlando

Universal said the ride will even feature a creature that has never been seen in any of the films.

The ride is a freewheeling coaster with twists, turns and places where you’ll speed forward and backward at up to 50 miles per hour.

The roller coaster opens June 13 in the Hogsmeade area of Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.