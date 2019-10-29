WENTZVILLE, Mo. — While covering their midnight shift on Monday, several police officers from the Wentzville Police Department heard about students who needed costumes at a local elementary school.

Sergeant White and officers on Platoon 4 pooled their money together and bought 10 costumes for students at Heritage Elementary School.

They’re going to work with the teachers at the school to find the students in need of an awesome costume so they can participate in the all the Halloween gun and trick or treat on Thursday.

‘Helping Hands’ at Heritage Elementary School is looking for costumes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The organization is also looking for cold weather clothing for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Donations can be dropped off at Heritage Primary and Heritage Intermediate.

Other local stories

RELATED: The Train Shed will open soon at Union Station

RELATED: 2 people robbed, assaulted at Tower Grove Park Monday afternoon

RELATED: 27-year-old man shot to death in East St. Louis

RELATED: Man shot to death in south St. Louis identified