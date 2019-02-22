ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Blue Bird theater has been on Russell Street in the city of Orangeburg for nearly eight decades.

Back in 1941 before the theater received it's current name, it was called the Edisto theater.

From 1941 to 1978 it was a movie theater for the community. From the 40’s to the late 60’s it was segregated and like many places blacks had there own entrance and section to sit in.

But in the late 70’s it closed due to decline in foot traffic in the downtown area. Nearly twenty years later the space was refurbished and reopened as the Blue Bird Theater.

Orangeburg Part-Time Players

The space is mainly used for concerts and theater productions. The Orangeburg part time players which puts on on 3 adult shows and 2 children productions are now in their 21st season.

Tony Dealoia, President of Orangeburg Part-Time Players, says the goal of the group is to bring live entertainment to the community. Dealoia says, "We dedicate the whole summer to the juniors program and bring kids in from all walks of life to all those who maybe would never have gotten exposure to live theater." He goes on to say, "We've tried to bring a little Broadway to Orangeburg."

The team is also looking to bring back movies to the space in the future, which would mark the return of film to the theater after a 41 year absence.

