ELOY, Ariz. - An Arizona woman crossed a big item off her bucket list Friday when she jumped out of a plane on her 100th birthday with her daughter and granddaughter at SkyDive Arizona in Eloy.

It's not the first time Jane Haynes has sought thrilling adventures in the second half of her life on milestone birthdays. When she was 70, she hiked the Grand Canyon. At 75, she went hot air ballooning and at 80, she heli-hiked in the Canadian mountains, her daughter Patricia said.

Jane Haynes' secret to life?

"Always wear a smile, I don't like frowns."

As for her next adventure, Haynes daughter said the 100-year-old is still thinking about it.