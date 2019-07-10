COLUMBIA, S.C. — Each December, News 19 along with our partners across the Midlands collect new toys, non-perishable food items and cash donations to help those in need have a merrier Christmas.
Today, families in Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties can apply for holiday assistance. Families who are looking to apply need only to head to 16 Kendrick St. in Sumter from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to sign up. Registration ends for people in these counties on October 11, 2019.
RELATED: Thank you for making Stuff-a-Bus a big success!
Families in Orangeburg, Bamburg and Calhoun counties can register for assistance starting October 14 through October 18 at the Salvation Army on Nottingham St. in Orangeburg.
For families in Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw counties applications will be accepted starting at the Ruff building at the South Carolina Fairgrounds from October 29 to October 31.
RELATED: Stuff A Bus: What You Need To Know
In order to apply for Christmas assistance a family must bring a list of items to the registration:
- a picture ID and ID cards for everyone living in your home. ID cards can include driver's licenses or social security cards.
- a birth certificate for every child 12 years old or younger that they are applying for this holiday season.
- proof of income and all household expenses for the past 30 days. If a family qualifies for SNAP benefits, you are encouraged to bring their EBT cards along with a recent food purchase receipt.