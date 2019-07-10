COLUMBIA, S.C. — Each December, News 19 along with our partners across the Midlands collect new toys, non-perishable food items and cash donations to help those in need have a merrier Christmas.

Today, families in Sumter, Lee and Clarendon counties can apply for holiday assistance. Families who are looking to apply need only to head to 16 Kendrick St. in Sumter from 9 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to sign up. Registration ends for people in these counties on October 11, 2019.

RELATED: Thank you for making Stuff-a-Bus a big success!

Families in Orangeburg, Bamburg and Calhoun counties can register for assistance starting October 14 through October 18 at the Salvation Army on Nottingham St. in Orangeburg.

For families in Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw counties applications will be accepted starting at the Ruff building at the South Carolina Fairgrounds from October 29 to October 31.

RELATED: Stuff A Bus: What You Need To Know

In order to apply for Christmas assistance a family must bring a list of items to the registration: