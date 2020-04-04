MACON, Ga. — It is not every day that a Central Georgia writer gets their book published, especially when that writer is just 8-years-old.

On Saturday, Lennox Farley held his first book signing on Facebook.

Farley is actually from Milledgeville, but his father is an officer in the U.S. Army.

His family has moved often, and he says that is what inspired him to write.

Farley lives in Virginia now, but he entered a book contest while he was living in New York in 2019.

He won first place for second graders out of more than 150 entries.

He held his first book signing on Facebook to reach out to readers.

His book is called 'The Magic Microwave.'

"It feels great. I wrote this book for people to travel and for people who can't travel," Farley says.

Folks who want to get their hands on a book can purchase one online.

