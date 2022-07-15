Just dial 988: New National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitions to new number Saturday

This service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A new three-digit national suicide and crisis hotline launches nationwide Saturday with the goal of expanding mental health treatment across the U.S.

You’ll be able to dial or text 9-8-8 to connect with trained counselors at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“When you hear 911, you think emergency and rescue. Starting tomorrow, when you hear 988 think crisis and rescue," said Xavier Becerra, the secretary of Health and Human Services.

Becerra was in Philadelphia to launch the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s current 11-digit number to the new 988 three-digit dialing code.

Dr. Asim Shah said the transition to the new three-digit number is extremely important for people who suffer from mental illness.

"Because if you think about it, people who suffer from mental illness, they’re already stressed, they’re already under a lot of pressure, so it is not easy for them to remember the current helpline," Shah said.

Dr. Shah said since COVID, he’s easily seen a 30 percent jump in people reporting thinking about or planning suicide.

He said if you see someone suffering, dial 9-8-8 to get a clinician that will triage.

“It is centralized," Shah said. "There should be no wait time on this.”

With the new three-digit number, hotline call volume is expected to more than double in the next year.

That’s fueling concerns of staffing and infrastructure shortages.

So far, 21 states, including Texas, have passed laws to implement and fund 9-8-8.

The federal government is chipping in $432 million to help.