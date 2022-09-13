Third grader can't seem to hold back yawns during First Lady's speech and it's adorable

Third grader Jaxen Jamison was a little sleepy during First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's speech at NC A&T due to the early morning start.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jaxen Jamison wasn't expecting to be called up on stage during the First Lady's visit to North Carolina A&T State University. But he caught the attention of many as he (adorably) fought back several yawns during Dr. Jill Biden's speech on Monday.

"I was just sleepy. I woke up early," the third grader and Aggie Academy student said.

Jamison was standing beside Dr. Biden during her speech at the university on Monday.

Dr. Biden was joined by Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Congresswoman Kathy Manning, and other Aggie Academy students to highlight A&T's programs that will help put qualified teachers in the classroom.

Even with all this excitement, Jamison found it difficult to stay awake.

"Yeah I was kind of nervous," he said.

So, how did he stay awake and in the moment?

"This is important. Stay still," he said he thought to himself.