ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man can finally rest a little easier after a giant 42-inch snake that had been terrorizing his Golden Retrievers off and on was finally killed.

Greg Vojnovic shared a photo with 11Alive of the giant Copperhead, which he said had bitten his two Golden Retrievers - both while they were puppies - on four occasions over the past year.

He said he had to finish killing it even after a construction worker at his neighbor's house "neutralized" it with a 2-by-4.

Greg Vojnovic

"The snake was very hard to kill," he said in an email. "An hour later when I went to measure him I discovered he was still very active and completed the process."

He said his son's youngest puppy was most recently bitten twice in a three month period.

"Goldens are very curious and copperheads are unique amongst snakes in that they stand their ground and defend turf," he said.

Vojnovic had once thought the area was clear of copperheads. He said he's lived on his three-acre property for 20 years, and figured he hadn't seen a copperhead for about 15 years.

He described an "extremely active wildlife habitat" in his area with "top predators like red-tailed hawks and great horned owls" that usually control the copperhead population.

This snake, however, "looks like he's been getting past everyone for a long time," he said.

Everyone except, finally, a very helpful construction worker.

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta Spotted yesterday. 4.5 feet. John's Creek. (Brian Symonds) Terrie Thompson Brandie Rider Meg Hartman Monique Bredas (Mableton, Ga). Sara Wise (Chattahoochee Bend State Park) Canton, Ga. -- Cathie Reinhagen Heck Jennifer French Poole (Covington, Ga.) Jody Hawk Kimberly Serafin - Panola Stat Park Amy Curran -- Woodstock, Ga. Amanda Purvis Alexa Turner McLelland Amber Nicole McCranie Kim Scholes Chattaoochee National Forest at Cochran Shoals Tina Lee White Gainesville Amy Byess Bonnie Hilton Alpharetta Michelle Kiefert Michelle Kiefert_ Tara Gilmore Medlock park Jennifer Putnam North Georgia CoyWebscar David Simmons Hiram Craig McKinney Justin Branam Kimberly Burgess Posey Sally Sage Dawsonville Just today! Right by my backdoor, down the steps! This was found in Jenkinsburg.....just south of Atlanta. (Calvin Burford) Carrie Keller No snakes were harmed in the taking of this pic. Thank God for zoom and that we know he is actually protecting us. (By Jason Poteet) Thanks Pris L. Mann! It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda) Melanie McCord Steph We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco) James Elder This was by my front door in Lawrenceville!! Still can't figure out what kind it is. Some say brown water snake. Others say copperhead. Would love to know for sure. (Ronda Whitney) It's off my backyard in Forsyth County 2 weeks ago (Amanda) Near our wood pile in Dallas, GA. King snake eating copperhead Savalas Reed Steph I found this snake on the road in my neighborhood last week. Water Moccasin. Suwanee, GA. Michelle McShane We have a pair of Speckled King snakes living under our house. Here is the "smaller" of the two. (by Alex Fusco) My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake My name is Valerie Fowler Robinson this was in our garage in Douglasville a black snake Thanks Pris L. Mann! Rat snake in Wilmer!! It just got done eating something and could hardly move. Michael Womack: Water snake eating a trout on Holley Creek near Eton 03/29/16 Gina Bolton Sherman: Cleveland, Ga. Lynn Sauls Carlile This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb. Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming Michael Meehan: This guy is 3' long and now resides in my barn. Gary Wirl: Saw this guy basking in a spot of sunshine...in the middle of the mountain bike trail at Harbins Park in Dacula. Robbie Ewing: I found him last year on my porch. So far he's kept away all the bad ones. He's huge though this image doesn't do him any justice. He's a good 5-6ft long. Curtis Crawshaw: This little family in Winder scared us yesterday while we were doing a clean up job. They were safely released into the woods. Alan Swann's Backyard Sonja Bagby: Small brown snake. OTP Carrollton Greenbelt. Wendy Wallace: I see this big female every year in the spring. She's had these 2 new males trying to "warm her up" for a couples of weeks now. Near the KSU Stadium in Kennesaw. Jose Morales Kimlie Couch: Rat snake 2 days ago!! It was pretty big and had some attitude. Thanks to my neighbor Emil J. Kukoly Heidi Kukoly for guiding it safely into the woods. Adrienne Passmore Brown: March 14th in Roswell yuck! Imogene Turner Roncadori: Apple Valley near Jefferson Donna Lee Smith: 6 footer in Suwanee Gabriela Oramas Duarte: My son like them too Karole Johnson Mahaffey: Copperhead, Monticello GA Angel Sumner-Thomason: Here is a better view of my visitor Rachel Coates: He's watching you! My sweet peavey Britni Cress: Hiding under our basketball goal in Kennesaw Lynn Sauls Carlile: This guy showed up in our family room a couple of weeks ago! East Cobb. Jodie Vaughn Brown: On our neighborhood trail by the creek in Cumming DJrojas Raleigh NC: I saw this one at the Neuse River park east. Angel Sumner-Thomason: I have since early March they are as confused as we are about the weather here is my daily visitor from the lake Donna Howard Turner: Although I found this 3'+ king snake February 26 it was no bigger than .5" tops around. It scared me to death because I never expected it where it was hiding Nikki Smith: I'm pretty sure this little snake was in a dead tree that we cut down. Oops. I don't know what kind of snake this is, but it had a friendly face, even when it curled up trying to look all scary! Submitted by Kelly Adams Delicia Whittaker: In front of the garage. ..probably 5 inches long but in my mind it was a very much alive fire breathing dragon Laekyn Ivester Self: Found this danger noodle on my arm, look out y'all they are sneaky!! Heather Ausburn saw this one Craig Sears has one for a pet!

MORE SNAKE HEADLINES

Slithery scare: WATCH, snake stuck in gas pump screen surprises Kansas woman

Kids surround deadly rattlesnake, deputy steps in to remove it

Gulp! Arkansas photographer snaps images of snake eating bug