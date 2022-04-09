FWC said the incident happened near a pond in a gated community near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Chester Trail.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 77-year-old woman was bitten by a 7-foot, 10-inch alligator Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"An FWC nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene where he removed a 7’10” alligator. A person who witnessed the incident maintained visual contact with the alligator until it was captured," the agency wrote in a statement.