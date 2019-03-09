COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coastal residents have been heading inland due to the governor's evacuation order.

These residents aren't just humans either. Pets have evacuated, too.

Animal shelters along South Carolina's coast have been contacting shelters in the Midlands to help out.

"Our number one goal is to help any animal possible," Lisa Thomas from Lexington County Animal Services said.

They are currently housing 12 cats from the Charleston Animal Society due to the projected hurricane.

"When they reached out to us, we responded quickly. And Charleston, they had already taken some animals from Florida there and then they arranged transport and we brought them here on Saturday," Thomas said.

The cats that have been taken in are also up for adoption through Lexington County Animal Services.

PetsInc in West Columbia is also opening up their doors. Community Outreach Director, Dana Vincent, explained why they are helping.

"Our philosophy is that we need to help. 'Together we can do it,' so if we are helping the coast, maybe one day, maybe we need help from them another day," Vincent said.

"Right now, we have St. Francis from Georgetown," Vincent said, "They brought 20 dogs in yesterday, and we are anticipating helping other shelters throughout Horry County and Florida. We are making preparations to do that now."

PetsInc does needs help in order to help these animals. They need volunteers to help walk these dogs as well as items including paper towels, metal crates, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, trash bags, and pet food.

Vincent told us that to make room for the four-legged evacuees, they were able to get a lot of the animals they already had housed in foster homes.