Animal rescue collects around 100 cats, 1 dog from Arkansas home

Around 100 cats and one dog were found inside the home. The cats are being taken to a shelter, but the humane society will need help with treatment costs.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — When Animal Cruelty Investigator Maggie Bradley, founder of Biscuit's Legacy, heard about a local hoarding situation involving 100+ cats, she immediately began reaching out to humane societies for help.

The Humane Society of Delta in Helena was ready to help.

According to Gloria Higginbotham, President of Humane Society of Delta, the home appeared to contain possibly 100 cats and one dog.

Biscuit's Legacy went live on Facebook to show the severity of the situation.

Higginbotham said most of the cats actually appeared to be healthy, but they have not yet been thoroughly inspected. But she did say there were some found dead upon arrival.

So, how does something like this happen?

"I think that this lady loves her cats. I think she did a good job, the best to her ability," Higginbotham said. "And things get out of hand with people."

Higginbotham also noted this may have been a case of someone not being financially stable enough to get their cats spayed/neutered, so the family just kept growing.

The Humane Society of Delta is assisting Biscuit's Legacy by housing the cats.

If you'd like to help out, there are plenty of ways to.

"We could use anything cat-related," Higginbotham said. "We need towels, we need blankets, we need kitty litter, we need money for vaccines, and we need you to follow us because they need homes."