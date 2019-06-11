GRAVETTE, Ark. — An Arkansas service dog posed for her first school picture.

Tosha is a Certified Service Dog for a 5th grade student at Gravette Upper Elementary School.

The school said Tosha has adjusted very well to the culture at the school and they're very proud of her.

Faculty, staff, and students welcome her to the GUE family with her very own school picture!

