Newly hatched alligators are looking for names

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The Hunting Island State park is hoping that you can help.

The state park has two new alligators at the Nature Center and they are hoping the public can help them pick a pair of names.

You don't have to come up with your own names. The park has put together pairs of names that you can choose from.

They are:

Cypress and Cedar

Alli and Gator

Coral and Forest

Shrimp and Grits

Matthew and Cletus

The combination with the most votes will win. Voting ends on September 18 and the winners will be announced at the grand opening of the Nature Center on September 26. You can vote here.