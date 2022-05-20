Baby bear sightings in Barnwell have residents on alert

A small South Carolina community has a surprise visitor.

BARNWELL, S.C. — Police in Barnwell are asking residents to use caution as they move about after reported bear sightings in the area.

Specifically, police said a "baby bear" had been seen in the last few days in the Meadowbrook area and near Byrd Street and Galilee Road on Friday.

The important thing to remember, police said, is to leave the bear alone and not try to feed it. On the subject of food, police also told residents to be mindful of any outdoor trash that may contain food. It could attract this bear or others.