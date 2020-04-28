NEW ORLEANS — Being stuck inside isn't so bad when you're with your best friend.

Just ask Liam!

He and his labradoodle Bronn are getting plenty of quality time together.

In fact, it looks like Bronn thinks Liam's his own little puppy to play with. And Liam can't stop laughing while he does.

After we put Bronn and Liam on the Eyewitness News Tuesday evening, Bronn caught himself on TV and couldn't be more excited.

That dog can really jump!

Thanks for bringing a smile to our faces today!

More Stories

ALSO: Firefighters rescue puppy from Harvey canal

ALSO: 'She's just a jerk': brutal honesty makes shelter cat internet sensation

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.