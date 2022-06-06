Neighbors knew something was wrong when they saw a mother doe frantically pacing back and forth around the storm drain.

ATLANTA — Roswell firefighters jumped into action to save a fawn trapped in a storm drain Monday.

Neighbors knew something was wrong when they saw a mother doe frantically pacing back and forth around the storm drain.

Firefighter Carter and Firefighter Landsittel with the Roswell Fire Department were called out to investigate. They were able to rescue the baby deer and reunite it back with its mother.