Natural born killers: Barn cats available for adoption to control pest populations

Feral and semi-feral cats -- available for adoption -- work to reduce rodent and pest populations naturally

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Overrun by mice, rats, moles, voles or snakes but don't want to set traps or use poisons? You might want to consider adopting a barn cat to take care of the problem.

Barn cats -- or working cats -- are feral or semi-feral cats not suitable for indoor living but are in need of new outdoor homes. These animals are natural predators of rodents and may be the perfect choice for ridding barns, warehouses, garden farms, factories or stores of pests. Their only requirement is an outdoor space to allow them to hunt and basic care.

Columbia Animal Shelter, located at 127 Humane Lane, has a selection of barn cats available for adoption. The animals have been spayed or neutered, ear tipped, vaccinated for rabies and FVRCP (feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia -- feline distemper). Barn cat adoptions are free.