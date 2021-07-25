Bear cub burned in wildfire recovering at Lake Tahoe center

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An injured bear cub that was rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

A Markleeville homeowner telephoned the center Sunday night after returning from an evacuation.

The center's animal care director Denise Upton says the cub was walking on its elbows because of burns on its paws. She says it was underweight and dehydrated but otherwise in “pretty good condition.”

To read the full story from the Associated Press, click HERE.

