STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers on Tuesday helped rescue a bear that was stuck in a hole at Priest Creek Ranch in Steamboat Springs.

A plumber found the bear in a culvert that had just been installed for a waterline.

CPW officers tranquilized the bear before jumping down in the hole and then lifting the animal out using a front-end loader.

>> Watch the full rescue below.