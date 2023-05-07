The Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs, the 'Fab Four,' have 6-week check up

The Buffalo Zoo's new lions cubs had their six-week check-up. Dubbed the 'Fab Four,' they were welcomed to the Buffalo Zoo's family in early June.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were curious on how the Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs were doing, the zoo provided an update with roaring results.

The Buffalo Zoo's new lion cubs, dubbed the "Fab Four," had their six-week check-up today after being welcomed to the African Lion Pride of the zoo on June 2 and 3.

According to a Facebook post by the Buffalo Zoo, their baby teeth have come in and their claws are "much sharper," showing good signs from the veterinarians.

They currently weigh in at around 10 pounds, and the veterinarian staff gave them thorough checks and their first rounds of vaccines.

Once they got a clean bill of health, they were sent back to be with their mother Lusaka. According to the post, they will need more time behind the scenes to continue to bond with Lusaka before being able to be on exhibit to the public.

“The birth of any animal is exciting, and lion cubs are especially heartwarming because – well -they are adorable!" Lisa Smith, Interim President and CEO, said.