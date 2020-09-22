Sea turtle gets tumor the size of a basketball removed

The tumor weighed 14.2 pounds.

MARATHON, Fla. — Just call him "Chomper" the trooper.

A brave loggerhead turtle was rescued in Duck Key by The Turtle Hospital, after he tried to bite the boat -- fitting right?

The staff at the hospital say Chomper had the largest tumor they'd ever seen. It was larger than a basketball and it weighed 14.2 lbs.

He recently underwent surgery.

The hospital says, "Chomper has to feel a lot lighter."

It looks like he'll be moving a lot better from now on.

"There are 7 species of sea turtles throughout the entire world. Five of the seven are found in Florida: Green, Loggerhead, Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Kemp’s Ridley," according to the hospital.

The Turtle Hospital The Turtle Hospital added a new photo.

What other people are reading right now: