Sea turtle gets tumor the size of a basketball removed

MARATHON, Fla. — Just call him "Chomper" the trooper.
A brave loggerhead turtle was rescued in Duck Key by The Turtle Hospital, after he tried to bite the boat -- fitting right?
The staff at the hospital say Chomper had the largest tumor they'd ever seen. It was larger than a basketball and it weighed 14.2 lbs.
He recently underwent surgery.
The hospital says, "Chomper has to feel a lot lighter."
It looks like he'll be moving a lot better from now on.
"There are 7 species of sea turtles throughout the entire world. Five of the seven are found in Florida: Green, Loggerhead, Leatherback, Hawksbill, and Kemp’s Ridley," according to the hospital.
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis: Local governments that 'defund' law enforcement could lose state funding
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court, lie in state at US Capitol
- Trump pledges woman for Supreme Court, pushes Senat to move on pick
- An inmate reportedly tried to escape through the ceiling. Gravity had other plans.
- 4-year-old battling cancerous brain tumor gets his puppy wish granted
- NHC watching disturbance over southeast Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter