Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, found some of the chubbiest bears in the state on its wildlife cameras.

MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a montage of the chunkiest bears caught on their wildlife cameras.

"It seems the chubbiest bears are the shyest," the wolf project wrote on Facebook. "If only they knew we just wanted to look at and appreciate their bodies."

In the montage of fat bears in Minnesota, the bears can be seen wandering the forest, walking on trials and munching on whatever they come across.

Biggest bears of Summer 2022 A montage of the biggest, chubbiest bears we captured on camera this summer. There were a few bears that were particularly rotund but they stayed back from the camera a bit. A real bummer! It seems the chubbiest bears are the shyest. If only they knew we just wanted to look at and appreciate their bodies... Posted by Voyageurs Wolf Project on Wednesday, October 12, 2022

According to Voyageurs Wolf Project, most of the videos taken were before bear baiting season and this year's blueberries "likely helped a couple of these chunkers put on some serious weight."

In a Facebook comment, the wolf project said, "Those fat bears at Katmai got nothing on the chonkers from the Northwoods."

