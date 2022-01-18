Clarendon County man accused of recording graphic video of himself shooting, killing dog

The disturbing video the was posted on Facebook led the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office to arrest a 19-year-old

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — A Clarendon County man is being accused by deputies of killing a dog and posting the video on social media.

On January 18, the Clarendon County Sherriff's office announced that an arrest warrant had been obtained on count for animal cruelty for Noah Blaine Chandler, 19, of Clarendon County.

The sheriff's office says they were made aware on January 14 of a graphic video that had been posted to Facebook showing someone snatching a small hound dog by its neck out from a dog box which was on the back of a pickup truck.

According to deputies, Chandler could be seen in the video throwing the dog into a hole and shooting it several times. He recorded the entire incident, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office.

Once officers say Chandler uploaded the video to social media, deputies were able to investigate and pinpoint who and where it came from.

The sheriff's office noted that animal cruelty is a felony and said if convicted, a person must be imprisoned for a minimum of six months and maximum of five years, along with a fine of $5,000.