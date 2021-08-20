Clearwater Marine Aquarium's oldest bottlenose dolphin celebrates 50th birthday on Saturday

PJ was rescued on Aug. 21, 2018, after she was found stranded in the shallow water of Old Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Happy early birthday PJ!

Clearwater Marine Aquarium's oldest resident bottlenose dolphin will be celebrating half a century on Saturday.

PJ was rescued on Aug. 21, 2018, after the aquarium says she was found stranded in the shallow water of Old Tampa Bay. Due to several medical issues, PJ was deemed non-releasable.

CMA says the dolphin was named after Panama, a former president of the aquarium. Her age was determined using radiographs of her pectoral fins, which asses her growth plates in the bones.