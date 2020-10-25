Pick Your Pumpkin pet adoption event in Columbia, Oct. 26-30

City's Animal Services drops adoption fees for dogs and cats to $13 Halloween week

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week you can treat yourself or your family to a new four legged friend -- no trick!

The City of Columbia's Animal Services department is hosting a Pick Your Pumpkin pet adoption event this week, just before Halloween. During Oct. 26-30, adoption fees for dogs and cats will be lowered to a lucky $13 (fees are usually $35).

To see the animals available for adoption, go to Petfinder.com or you can like the city's Facebook page to see the Pet of the Week.

Because of COVID-19, anyone wanting to adopt from Animal Services is required to wear a mask, only three people are allowed inside the shelter at a time, and the department is now closed on Saturdays.

Animal Services is located at 127 Humane Lane, off Shop Road near the I-77 interchange.