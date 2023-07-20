Columbus Zoo welcomes unexpected baby gorilla to troop

According to the zoo's Facebook, the new mother of the infant was believed to be a male gorilla before this surprise birth.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Staff members of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium were greeted by a surprise in the gorilla habitat on Thursday - the unexpected birth of a female gorilla!

According to the zoo's Facebook, the new mother of the infant, Sully, was believed to be a male gorilla before this surprise birth.

Sully, who has lived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with her mother and fellow troop members since 2019, was discovered holding the baby gorilla early Thursday.

"Gorillas rarely show outward signs of pregnancy because the newborns are smaller than human babies and gorillas naturally have large abdomens," the zoo said.

The zoo team said they are thrilled to welcome this new addition to their family.

"We’re thrilled by the addition of another birth for this critically endangered species. As the 34th gorilla born here since 1956 when the Columbus Zoo became the first zoo in the world to welcome the birth of a baby gorilla, she’s an important part of our work to conserve these magnificent animals."

The Columbus Zoo invites gorilla fans to officially celebrate the baby’s birth by visiting the indoor gorilla habitat that will re-open to guests starting Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m.

For more information about the birth of the new baby gorilla and her mother Sully, click here to visit the zoo's blog.

We have an adorable surprise to share with all of you today! Our gorilla family just got a little bigger with the... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, July 20, 2023