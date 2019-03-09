COROLLA, N.C. — The Corolla Horse Rescue says organizations do not gather the horses to evacuate for storms as powerful as Hurricane Dorian. Horses follow their instincts and find shelter behind dunes, or move further inland into marsh lands, according to the rescue.

The non profit wrote on its Facebook page: The wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane than most of us humans living on the Outer Banks. They go to high ground, under the sturdy live oak trees to ride the storm out. Remember, they’ve been doing this for 500 years!

It's the same messaging they post to remind concerned fans of every year, including monster storm Florence in September 2018.

Like the wild Shackleford Mustangs, Beaufort's wild horses can only be reached by boat, where they have free run of the main area of Rachel Carson Reserve, which is made up of Town Marsh, Carrot Island, Bird Shoal and Horse Island.

Dare County leaders ordered mandatory evacuations for visitors and residents, starting Tuesday for visitors. Residents will begin evacuating on Wednesday.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they are preparing horses on their farm for the storm, and remind everyone to follow instructions from local authorities.

