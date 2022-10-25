Residents react to coyote and fox sightings in the South Carolina Midlands

As temperatures start to cool in South Carolina, sightings of outdoor predators are increasing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as colder weather approaches in South Carolina. And that has some residents in and around Columbia worried about their pets.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in the 1970s.

Now, the species has become a problem, hunting and decreasing the deer population in the state.

But for landowners, it's open season for coyotes on their land. Hunters don't need a tag or to hunt them during a certain time. No license is required because of their destructive nature.

John Stalzer, a resident of Blythewood, recalled coming face-to-face with a group of coyotes outside of his house years ago.

He said, at one point, he had a shed full of about 17 outdoor cats that were all killed and eaten by coyotes. Now, he has a group of chickens in his backyard that he worries about.

Stalzer has put up lights to deter predators and even has a fence that he hopes will stop them from attacking his dogs.

"They don't look too friendly, I'll tell you," he said. "We tried to get rid of them but it's hard."

Down the road from Stalzer is Robert Rabon, another longtime resident of Blythewood. He and his family hear coyotes around his house.

"You hear when the train goes by, and they're blowing the whistle," he said. "You can hear the coyotes yell from the cut over there. And then you may not hear them for a week or two."

Tim Coulter, who also lives in Blythewood, said he hears the coyotes as well. He recently even saw a fox chasing a cat in front of his house. He said he's worried about a larger animal attacking his dogs and he makes sure they are always watched when roaming the yard.

"You get worrisome because you love and care for your dog and you don't want anything to happen to them," Coulter said. "So, I tend to be a little bit more overprotective just to make sure I'm not putting them in situations with animals that can hurt them."

Though you can kill a coyote on your property within 100 yards of a residence, the SCDNR offers a few tips for people who want to protect their animals.

For one, the agency says small animals and livestock should be confined to a specific area. Residents should also clean up brush-covered, grassy, and weed-filled areas. Installing a fence can also help dissuade predatory wildlife. And where possible, have a guard animal that can help protect the others and scare off predators.