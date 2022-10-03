Oh dear! Poor deer gets stuck in Texas fence

LeAnn Rawls discovered the startled deer's backside when she went into her backyard. Don't worry. This tail -- um tale -- has a happy ending.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Something went very wrong for a deer apparently trying to jump a fence in Sienna earlier this week.

The poor deer got stuck in the fence: Booty sticking out one side, head on the other.

LeAnn Rawls discovered the startled deer's backside when she went into her backyard. Don't worry though. This tail -- um tale -- has a happy ending.

"The deer is SAFE!!" LeAnn posted on Facebook. "My husband and neighbor were able to free it with only a minor injury from the fence."

Maybe it was trying to get to Ruthie Linsenbardt's swimming pool on the other side of the fence. She and LeAnn both sent us videos, including one showing the freed deer high-tailing it out of there.