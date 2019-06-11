KINGS BEACH, Calif. — A hungry bear well-known to residents in Lake Tahoe found himself in a hairy situation after getting trapped inside a dumpster at Kings Beach Monday morning.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the Black Bear nicknamed “T-Shirt” has had prior run-ins with deputies.

Placer County deputies Bertoni and Staley responded and were able to help the 400-pound dumpster diver escape unharmed. Both of the deputies walked away without a scratch, too.

The bear is nicknamed T-Shirt due to a white furry patch in the shape of a “T” on his chest, the sheriff’s office said.

