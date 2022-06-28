Dog rescued from 123.8-degree vehicle by Idaho Humane Society Officer

The Idaho Humane Society said it received five calls Monday for pets left in vehicles amid triple-digit temperatures. The humane society received nine calls Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Around 2:15 p.m. Monday, an Idaho Humane Society Officer responded to a call from a citizen regarding a dog left in a hot vehicle amid triple-digit temperatures in the Treasure Valley.

In a video posted by the Idaho Humane Society on Facebook, the dog can be seen panting in the front seat of the car. The vehicle registered at 123.8 degrees.

The responding officer arrived in minutes and left a notice on the vehicle's windshield to call the humane society. The owner did not return to his car until 3:06 p.m., nearly an hour after the citizen's call.

The Idaho Humane Society said the dog is okay. However, this is not the case for all pets left in hot vehicles amid summer in the Gem State.

On June 22, a dog died after its owner left it in a hot car in Meridian. Idaho Humane Society Communications Manager, Kristine Schellhaas, said it was 84 degrees outside at the time, but 147 degrees inside the car.

“This death was completely preventable. This person chose to put their dog in a car and we really recommend leaving your pets at home,” Schellhaas said in a June 23 interview.

In its Facebook post Monday afternoon, the Idaho Humane Society said it had already received five calls for animals in hot vehicles for the day. On Sunday, the humane society received nine calls.

"You do not want to see your pet suffer. It is not worth your pet's life! Please stop leaving dogs in hot cars," the Facebook post said. "If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, please call (208) 343-3166 in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna and Unincorporated Ada County."

Last year, the Idaho Humane Society received more than 400 calls of pets locked in hot cars. The Facebook video is included below:

Dog in Hot Car: Boise June 27, 2022 Nine calls yesterday. Five calls today thus far: a home furniture store, a restaurant, two grocery stores, and a local pool. The dog in this video was rescued inside a vehicle registering 123.8 degrees. A good Samaritan made the call at 2:15 pm, and a Humane Officer arrived within minutes. Nearly an hour later, the owner returned to his vehicle at 3:06 pm and read the notice on his windshield to contact us. Thankfully, this pet will be okay, thanks to swift action taken by others, but many will not. You do not want to see your pet suffer. It is not worth your pet's life! Please stop leaving dogs in hot cars! If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, please call (208) 343-3166 in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna and Unincorporated Ada County. Posted by Idaho Humane Society on Monday, June 27, 2022

Watch more Local News: