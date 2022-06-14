Fairfield County Animal Shelter gets air conditioning units thanks to social media

With temperatures rising and the shelter being past capacity, workers became worried for the safety of their dogs. But thanks to a non-profit they now have cool air.

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — The Fairfield County Animal Control and Adoption Center is over capacity and has been struggling to keep their dogs cool during the dog days of summer, but a social media post on Sunday has helped turn down the heat.

You guys we are up to 4 of the 6 units!!!!!!!!! 🚨FAIRFIELD ANIMAL CONTROL UPDATE🚨 This shelter is in a desperate... Posted by Forgotten, Now Family Rescue on Monday, June 13, 2022

"We put a plea out to see if anyone could help donate and we had a fantastic response, I mean well unbelievable, especially from an organization, Forgotten, Now Family Rescue in North Carolina." Bob Innes, director of the Fairfield Animal Control and Adoption Center said. "It's just unbelievable their response in such a quick time."

Two units have already been installed with the center expecting four more to arrive on Wednesday alongside ice beds to help cool the overflow of dogs that are in kennels outside.

Innes explained how the beds will work.

"We have to fill 'em with ice and they actually last for a twelve-hour period so every morning you fill 'em up."

He says those items are needed due to the influx of dogs and lack of adoptions.

"We should hold around forty-four dogs at the moment we've got eighty-six but our problem is keeping them cool."

Innes is happy to know his dogs will be in the cool just like their cats that are in the A.C. during this record heat.

"It's about saving lives at the end of the day," he said.