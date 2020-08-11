She's baaaack. Research group OSEARCH says Unama'ki just pinged near our coast.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The holiday season and wintertime are fast approaching, so it's no surprise one of Florida's scariest snowbirds has made her way back down south.

Unama'ki, a more than 15-foot, 2,000-pound great white shark just pinged off the Florida coast this week. The research group OSEARCH says her tracking device shows her in Vero Beach, Florida, the Bahamas and Key Largo in the Florida Keys.

She was first tagged off the coast of Novia Scotia, Canada back in September 2019. She pinged there as recently as August.

OSEARCH says Unama'ki seems to be making a similar journey as two other large female great whites Luna and Lydia. Researchers think she might be pregnant. Scientists hope she could lead them to her birthing place.