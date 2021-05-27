Scientists say giant tortoise species thought to be extinct more than 100 years ago found in Galapagos

GALÁPAGOS ISLANDS, Ecuador — Editor's Note: The pictured tortoise above is not the one discovered in the Galapagos.
A giant tortoise found in 2019 on the Galapagos island of Fernandina is said to be part of a species that was considered extinct more than 100 years ago, Ecuador confirmed.
The discovery spurred an expedition by the Galapagos National Park to find more of the tortoises in hopes that they could mate and save the species.
Scientists from Yale University found that the DNA of the female tortoise matched that of the Chelonoidis phantasticus species. The sample used came from a male of the species which was collected during a 1906 expedition, scientists say.
According to the Galapagos Conservancy, the giant reptile species was believed to be extinct due to volcanic eruptions. The current population of giant tortoises throughout the Galapagos is around 15 percent of its historical numbers, which equates to around 300,000.
The unique animals which live on the remote islands where the tortoise was discovered, some 600 miles off the coast of mainland Ecuador, are famed in part for inspiring Charles Darwin's thoughts on evolution.
